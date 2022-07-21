Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.99, soaring 11.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.41 and dropped to $2.975 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Within the past 52 weeks, VFF’s price has moved between $2.52 and $10.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -158.50%. With a float of $77.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +95.15, and the pretax margin is -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 478,602. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 9,259,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $530,100. This insider now owns 9,349,529 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 20.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.52 in the near term. At $3.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.64.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 315.34 million based on 88,562K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 268,020 K and income totals -9,080 K. The company made 70,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.

