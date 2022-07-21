A major move is in the offing as 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) market cap hits 335.64 million

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $1.90, up 6.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.885 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has traded in a range of $1.42-$4.17.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.00%. With a float of $158.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.16 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.65, operating margin of -91.55, and the pretax margin is -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 27.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 34,443. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 20,324 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 405,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President and COO sold 23,147 for $2.16, making the entire transaction worth $50,037. This insider now owns 1,064,985 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 48.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3300. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7500.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 335.64 million has total of 164,537K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,950 K in contrast with the sum of -32,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,050 K and last quarter income was -8,920 K.