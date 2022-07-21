Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) with a beta value of 1.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.58, soaring 28.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.96 and dropped to $9.23 before settling in for the closing price of $9.20. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $5.03 and $27.09.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 2.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.40%. With a float of $24.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of -25.19, and the pretax margin is -13.28.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 47,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.42, taking the stock ownership to the 483,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $12.28, making the entire transaction worth $30,704. This insider now owns 36,798 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -12.21 while generating a return on equity of -15.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 163.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 1.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.79 in the near term. At $13.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.33.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 311.39 million based on 26,923K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,600 K and income totals -2,030 K. The company made 15,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.

