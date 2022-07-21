Search
Amphenol Corporation (APH) last year’s performance of 0.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $67.58, soaring 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.94 and dropped to $67.46 before settling in for the closing price of $67.65. Within the past 52 weeks, APH’s price has moved between $61.67 and $88.45.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.20%. With a float of $593.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.30 million.

The firm has a total of 90000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.28, operating margin of +20.00, and the pretax margin is +18.29.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 13,888,983. In this transaction SR VP & GGM, AICC of this company sold 165,800 shares at a rate of $83.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s President & CEO sold 217,913 for $82.33, making the entire transaction worth $17,941,235. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.43 while generating a return on equity of 26.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.80% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amphenol Corporation, APH], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.85. The third major resistance level sits at $70.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.31.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.17 billion based on 597,138K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,876 M and income totals 1,591 M. The company made 2,952 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 425,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

