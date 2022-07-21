Search
Sana Meer
AVDX (AvidXchange Holdings Inc.) climbed 4.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $6.87, up 4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.832 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. Over the past 52 weeks, AVDX has traded in a range of $5.86-$27.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -210.30%. With a float of $178.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.02 million.

The firm has a total of 1600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 99,456. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 12,900 shares at a rate of $7.71, taking the stock ownership to the 8,767,653 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,300 for $6.99, making the entire transaction worth $99,901. This insider now owns 8,754,753 shares in total.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s (AVDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AvidXchange Holdings Inc., AVDX], we can find that recorded value of 2.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s (AVDX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.38. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.57.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 197,783K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 248,410 K in contrast with the sum of -199,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,200 K and last quarter income was -25,150 K.

