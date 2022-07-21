Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) 20 Days SMA touches 0.88%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $16.03, up 11.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.99 and dropped to $16.03 before settling in for the closing price of $15.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has traded in a range of $12.71-$71.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.30%. With a float of $66.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.54, operating margin of -23.94, and the pretax margin is -34.89.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 528,068. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 32,114 shares at a rate of $16.44, taking the stock ownership to the 106,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,409 for $18.81, making the entire transaction worth $158,206. This insider now owns 163,721 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.88 while generating a return on equity of -43.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Looking closely at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.94. However, in the short run, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.48. Second resistance stands at $19.21. The third major resistance level sits at $20.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.56.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.29 billion has total of 72,673K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 219,860 K in contrast with the sum of -76,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,050 K and last quarter income was -37,040 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.99, soaring 11.30% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) volume hitting the figure of 2.67 million.

Shaun Noe -
July 20, 2022, Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) trading session started at the price of $67.22, that was 2.22% jump from the session before....
Read more

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) volume exceeds 3.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On July 20, 2022, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) opened at $19.02, higher 11.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.