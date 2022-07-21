Search
Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.23% last month.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) stock priced at $1.92, up 8.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. BWV’s price has ranged from $1.80 to $90.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -87.30%. With a float of $5.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 27.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.16 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 357.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.3500 in the near term. At $2.6000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4100.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.52 million, the company has a total of 11,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -3,417 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,071 K.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,482 M

Sana Meer -
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $144.02, plunging -1.10% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as View Inc. (VIEW) market cap hits 424.53 million

Steve Mayer -
July 20, 2022, View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) trading session started at the price of $1.82, that was 8.15% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.10% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On July 20, 2022, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) opened at $1.24, higher 4.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

