Can ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) drop of -0.98% in a week be considered a lucky break?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $6.92, up 1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.11 and dropped to $6.92 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $5.57-$11.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.40%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

The latest stats from [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was superior to 2.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.22. The third major resistance level sits at $7.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. The third support level lies at $6.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 710.46 million has total of 103,170K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,790 K in contrast with the sum of 15,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,340 K and last quarter income was -66,430 K.