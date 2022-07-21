Search
Sana Meer
CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) kicked off at the price of $8.39: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock priced at $8.01, up 5.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.59 and dropped to $7.99 before settling in for the closing price of $7.96. PRTS’s price has ranged from $5.90 to $20.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 13.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -437.70%. With a float of $49.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1529 employees.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 70,500. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.05, taking the stock ownership to the 536,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s VP, General Counsel sold 2,472 for $7.23, making the entire transaction worth $17,873. This insider now owns 546,264 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CarParts.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Looking closely at CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.75. However, in the short run, CarParts.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.66. Second resistance stands at $8.92. The third major resistance level sits at $9.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.46.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 447.77 million, the company has a total of 54,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 582,440 K while annual income is -10,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,050 K while its latest quarter income was 2,100 K.

