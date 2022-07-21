Search
Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) posted a 4.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock priced at $23.69, down -0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.76 and dropped to $23.33 before settling in for the closing price of $23.76. CHNG’s price has ranged from $18.97 to $24.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 62.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.40%. With a float of $315.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.98 million.

The firm has a total of 14000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Change Healthcare Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 94,329. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,579 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,362 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, Enterprise Technology sold 8,857 for $21.35, making the entire transaction worth $189,102. This insider now owns 262,168 shares in total.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Change Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Change Healthcare Inc., CHNG], we can find that recorded value of 2.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Change Healthcare Inc.’s (CHNG) raw stochastic average was set at 89.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.04. The third major resistance level sits at $24.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.03.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.44 billion, the company has a total of 318,546K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,481 M while annual income is -57,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 920,130 K while its latest quarter income was 7,090 K.

