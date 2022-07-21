COF (Capital One Financial Corporation) climbed 1.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 20, 2022, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) trading session started at the price of $112.55, that was 1.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.94 and dropped to $112.45 before settling in for the closing price of $113.02. A 52-week range for COF has been $98.54 – $177.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 420.00%. With a float of $382.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $410.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51500 employees.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capital One Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 511,750. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,094 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 94 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer sold 14,504 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,813,000. This insider now owns 68,337 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.44) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.80% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.44, a number that is poised to hit 5.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Looking closely at Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.32.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 29.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.74. However, in the short run, Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.65. Second resistance stands at $116.54. The third major resistance level sits at $118.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are 393,051K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.15 billion. As of now, sales total 32,033 M while income totals 12,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,560 M while its last quarter net income were 2,403 M.