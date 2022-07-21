Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 56,240 K

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $0.49, down -9.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.535 and dropped to $0.4031 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. COSM’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 52.80% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $11.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.76 million.

In an organization with 95 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 40.46%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6927, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5509. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4924. Second resistance stands at $0.5797. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6243. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3605, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3159. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2286.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.31 million, the company has a total of 19,107K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,962 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,072 K while its latest quarter income was 203 K.