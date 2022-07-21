Dave Inc. (DAVE) is expecting -86.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $0.5924, up 19.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8079 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has traded in a range of $0.54-$15.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.40%. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.99 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.54 million, its volume of 4.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4163, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.4495. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7986 in the near term. At $0.9122, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5807, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4764. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3628.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 248.31 million has total of 371,990K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,550 K and last quarter income was -34,840 K.