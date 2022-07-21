Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is expecting -8.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $0.72, up 2.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7449 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 55.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $289.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 67 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.29 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9838. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7532 in the near term. At $0.7665, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7881. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6834.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 223.72 million has total of 316,129K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,870 K in contrast with the sum of -126,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -4,530 K.