Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET) 20 Days SMA touches -0.25%: The odds favor the bear

On July 20, 2022, Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GET) opened at $1.62, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Price fluctuations for GET have ranged from $1.05 to $3.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.90% at the time writing. With a float of $621.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.59, operating margin of +22.78, and the pretax margin is +19.73.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is 29.35%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +16.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.71.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET)

Looking closely at Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GET), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 85539.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A.’s (GET) raw stochastic average was set at 57.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6833. Second resistance stands at $1.7467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4833.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ: GET) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 777.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 528,690 K according to its annual income of 88,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 816,139 K and its income totaled 92,976 K.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) volume exceeds 3.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.79, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) volume exceeds 1.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
July 20, 2022, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) trading session started at the price of $3.37, that was -2.99% drop from the session before....
Read more

Can PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) hike of 6.56% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) stock priced at $28.08, up 1.10% from the previous...
Read more

