Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) posted a 3.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $25.58, down -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.58 and dropped to $25.285 before settling in for the closing price of $25.50. Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has traded in a range of $23.21-$33.42.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.00%. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

The firm has a total of 204035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.69. The third major resistance level sits at $25.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.92.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.32 billion has total of 1,726,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 129,519 M in contrast with the sum of 6,293 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,465 M and last quarter income was 1,053 M.