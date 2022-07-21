Investors finally get a glimpse of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) volume hitting the figure of 48.82 million.

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) stock priced at $2.57, up 57.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $2.3399 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. DRCT’s price has ranged from $1.16 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -65.90%. With a float of $2.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +11.33, and the pretax margin is -3.95.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -151.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s (DRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.9200 in the near term. At $3.4900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.7800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7700. The third support level lies at $1.2000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.15 million, the company has a total of 2,800K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,137 K while annual income is -1,507 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,370 K while its latest quarter income was -672 K.