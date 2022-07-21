Investors finally get a glimpse of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) volume hitting the figure of 1.4 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $50.74, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.12 and dropped to $50.3664 before settling in for the closing price of $50.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has traded in a range of $41.81-$51.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $242.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 19, was worth 135,700. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 2,714 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 188,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 286 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $14,300. This insider now owns 191,707 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.38% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

The latest stats from [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., GLPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.87 million was superior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.39. The third major resistance level sits at $51.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.88. The third support level lies at $49.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.37 billion has total of 247,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,216 M in contrast with the sum of 534,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 314,970 K and last quarter income was 121,690 K.