Investors must take note of Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) performance last week, which was -0.34%.

On July 20, 2022, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) opened at $69.36, lower -0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.42 and dropped to $69.34 before settling in for the closing price of $70.49. Price fluctuations for HOLX have ranged from $66.58 to $81.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 14.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $247.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $251.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.64, operating margin of +44.08, and the pretax margin is +41.92.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 512,168. In this transaction Group President, International of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $78.80, taking the stock ownership to the 64,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,844 for $78.75, making the entire transaction worth $302,730. This insider now owns 13,532 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.6) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 54.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.70% during the next five years compared to 44.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.57 in the near term. At $71.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.88. The third support level lies at $68.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

There are currently 249,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,632 M according to its annual income of 1,872 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,436 M and its income totaled 455,700 K.

