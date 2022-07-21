Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) last year’s performance of -52.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

On July 20, 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $21.97, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.03 and dropped to $21.695 before settling in for the closing price of $21.78. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $20.12 to $48.72 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.20% at the time writing. With a float of $867.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $869.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78548 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53 and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Looking closely at Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.50. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.98. Second resistance stands at $22.17. The third major resistance level sits at $22.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.31.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 905,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,297 M according to its annual income of 3,927 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,397 M and its income totaled -169,450 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,970 M

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) stock priced at $3.56, up 2.82% from the previous...
Read more

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is expecting -8.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $0.72, up 2.28% from the previous trading day....
Read more

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.68%

Shaun Noe -
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.23, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.