Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) last year’s performance of -52.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 20, 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) opened at $21.97, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.03 and dropped to $21.695 before settling in for the closing price of $21.78. Price fluctuations for PHG have ranged from $20.12 to $48.72 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.20% at the time writing. With a float of $867.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $869.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78548 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53 and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Looking closely at Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.50. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.98. Second resistance stands at $22.17. The third major resistance level sits at $22.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.31.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are currently 905,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,297 M according to its annual income of 3,927 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,397 M and its income totaled -169,450 K.