Last month’s performance of 17.22% for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is certainly impressive

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $0.319, up 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.323 and dropped to $0.3087 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has traded in a range of $0.27-$4.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 98.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.80%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 20,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 7,968 shares at a rate of $2.51, taking the stock ownership to the 7,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s CEO and President bought 7,968 for $2.51, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 8,003 shares in total.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

The latest stats from [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.56 million was inferior to 2.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3416, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8767. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3234. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3304. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3377. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3091, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3018. The third support level lies at $0.2948 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.32 million has total of 79,979K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,340 K in contrast with the sum of -52,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,630 K and last quarter income was -17,990 K.