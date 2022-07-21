Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) to new highs

Company News

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock priced at $67.42, down -1.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.39 and dropped to $64.59 before settling in for the closing price of $67.46. DQ’s price has ranged from $32.20 to $90.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 53.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.38 million.

The firm has a total of 2399 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.67, a number that is poised to hit 6.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.39.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 75.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.84. The third major resistance level sits at $75.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.88.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.17 billion, the company has a total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,679 M while annual income is 748,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,280 M while its latest quarter income was 535,840 K.

