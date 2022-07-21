Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) stock priced at $46.28, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.17 and dropped to $46.19 before settling in for the closing price of $46.42. IRM’s price has ranged from $41.67 to $58.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.30%. With a float of $288.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26750 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 53,438. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $47.50, taking the stock ownership to the 52,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 1,125 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 53,657 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Looking closely at Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.06. However, in the short run, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.95. Second resistance stands at $47.55. The third major resistance level sits at $47.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.99.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.43 billion, the company has a total of 290,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,492 M while annual income is 450,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,248 M while its latest quarter income was 42,300 K.