Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The9 Limited (NCTY) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock priced at $1.93, up 9.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0802 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. NCTY’s price has ranged from $1.14 to $18.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.20%. With a float of $14.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.43 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.21, operating margin of -198.17, and the pretax margin is -305.50.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of The9 Limited is 45.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2012, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -302.66 while generating a return on equity of -163.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The9 Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.60

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The9 Limited, NCTY], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, The9 Limited’s (NCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2500. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.8000.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.21 million, the company has a total of 23,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,320 K while annual income is -64,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,174 K while its latest quarter income was -167,806 K.