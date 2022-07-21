Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) performance over the last week is recorded 3.06%

Company News

On July 20, 2022, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) opened at $7.38, higher 0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.46 and dropped to $7.32 before settling in for the closing price of $7.37. Price fluctuations for PSEC have ranged from $6.66 to $9.06 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.70% at the time writing.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.94, operating margin of +174.81, and the pretax margin is +150.71.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.61%, while institutional ownership is 8.42%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +150.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -6.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.75 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

There are currently 392,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 631,970 K according to its annual income of 963,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 181,430 K and its income totaled 164,300 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) performance over the last week is recorded 9.98%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock priced at $71.32, up 3.75% from the previous...
Read more

$2.57M in average volume shows that DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $6.86, down -0.44% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.73 cents.

Steve Mayer -
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $127.38, soaring 2.39% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.