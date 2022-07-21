Search
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) performance over the last week is recorded 6.65%

Analyst Insights

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.92, soaring 7.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.155 and dropped to $30.92 before settling in for the closing price of $30.63. Within the past 52 weeks, SMAR’s price has moved between $27.05 and $85.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 52.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.90%. With a float of $125.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -30.85, and the pretax margin is -31.01.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Smartsheet Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 190,438. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $30.47, taking the stock ownership to the 6,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $31.77, making the entire transaction worth $158,875. This insider now owns 17,597 shares in total.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Looking closely at Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.65. However, in the short run, Smartsheet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.84. Second resistance stands at $34.61. The third major resistance level sits at $36.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.37.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.20 billion based on 129,450K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 550,830 K and income totals -171,100 K. The company made 168,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -70,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

