Now that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s volume has hit 1.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

On July 20, 2022, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) opened at $30.80, lower -1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.9121 and dropped to $30.40 before settling in for the closing price of $30.84. Price fluctuations for OHI have ranged from $24.81 to $37.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 3.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 151.70% at the time writing. With a float of $234.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of +53.40, and the pretax margin is +39.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 28,730. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $28.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $28,318. This insider now owns 14,676 shares in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +39.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 78.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.74 in the near term. At $31.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

There are currently 235,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,063 M according to its annual income of 416,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 249,320 K and its income totaled 189,610 K.

