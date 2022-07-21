PACCAR Inc (PCAR) kicked off at the price of $84.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $83.24, up 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.99 and dropped to $83.15 before settling in for the closing price of $84.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has traded in a range of $76.63-$97.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.20%. With a float of $341.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.87, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +10.10.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,369,941. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 14,327 shares at a rate of $95.62, taking the stock ownership to the 51,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Vice President sold 8,620 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $810,280. This insider now owns 22,141 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.54) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Looking closely at PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.19. However, in the short run, PACCAR Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.17. Second resistance stands at $86.00. The third major resistance level sits at $87.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.49.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.97 billion has total of 347,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,522 M in contrast with the sum of 1,852 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,473 M and last quarter income was 600,500 K.