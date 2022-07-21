Recent developments with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.73 cents.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $127.38, soaring 2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.56 and dropped to $127.09 before settling in for the closing price of $126.97. Within the past 52 weeks, TTWO’s price has moved between $101.85 and $195.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.60%. With a float of $103.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 420,028. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,381 shares at a rate of $124.23, taking the stock ownership to the 92,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,125 for $127.78, making the entire transaction worth $399,298. This insider now owns 95,572 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.54% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $131.35 in the near term. At $132.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.75. The third support level lies at $124.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.89 billion based on 115,809K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,505 M and income totals 418,020 K. The company made 930,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 110,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.