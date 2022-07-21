RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) volume exceeds 1.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock priced at $0.301, up 7.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.341 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. RIBT’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $1.03 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 19.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.30%. With a float of $50.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.42, operating margin of -21.35, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 911,987. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,267,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $384,886. This insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RiceBran Technologies’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Looking closely at RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4812. However, in the short run, RiceBran Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3507. Second resistance stands at $0.3664. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3097, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2844. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2687.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.98 million, the company has a total of 51,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,130 K while annual income is -8,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,560 K while its latest quarter income was -1,520 K.