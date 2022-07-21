Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.90% last month.

Company News

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) stock priced at $80.27, up 1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.21 and dropped to $80.02 before settling in for the closing price of $80.79. STX’s price has ranged from $67.36 to $117.67 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $213.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 272,297 for $108.01, making the entire transaction worth $29,410,799. This insider now owns 13,437,070 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.25% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.49. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.85. Second resistance stands at $83.62. The third major resistance level sits at $85.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.24. The third support level lies at $78.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.18 billion, the company has a total of 214,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,681 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,802 M while its latest quarter income was 346,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Fisker Inc. (FSR) posted a 11.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) on July 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.50, soaring 5.60% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 439,890 K

Shaun Noe -
July 20, 2022, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) trading session started at the price of $18.77, that was -3.22% drop from the session...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) market cap hits 1.84 billion

Steve Mayer -
On July 20, 2022, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) opened at $11.63, higher 5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.