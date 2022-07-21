Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.92% last month.

On July 20, 2022, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) opened at $14.74, higher 2.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.98 and dropped to $14.57 before settling in for the closing price of $14.51. Price fluctuations for TWKS have ranged from $12.99 to $34.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -236.60% at the time writing. With a float of $85.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.92, operating margin of +2.58, and the pretax margin is -1.26.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 29,180. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 146,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 4,000 for $14.36, making the entire transaction worth $57,440. This insider now owns 148,893 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.21 while generating a return on equity of -3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -236.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

The latest stats from [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was superior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.20. The third major resistance level sits at $15.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.38. The third support level lies at $14.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

There are currently 310,325K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,070 M according to its annual income of -23,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 320,940 K and its income totaled -59,900 K.