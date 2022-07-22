Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$1.48M in average volume shows that Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on July 21, 2022, with Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) stock priced at $19.11, up 0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.30 and dropped to $18.87 before settling in for the closing price of $19.29. ASB’s price has ranged from $17.45 to $25.78 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.00%. With a float of $146.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,953. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $23.55, taking the stock ownership to the 51,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director sold 4,500 for $22.86, making the entire transaction worth $102,879. This insider now owns 56,473 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.14 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Associated Banc-Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Looking closely at Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. However, in the short run, Associated Banc-Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.44. Second resistance stands at $19.59. The third major resistance level sits at $19.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.58.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.79 billion, the company has a total of 150,044K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,131 M while annual income is 350,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 276,740 K while its latest quarter income was 74,260 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is -10.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.14, plunging -8.20% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) performance over the last week is recorded 13.11%

Shaun Noe -
July 21, 2022, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) trading session started at the price of $3.13, that was -9.51% drop from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is WestRock Company (WRK) performance over the last week is recorded 6.52%

Steve Mayer -
On July 21, 2022, WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) opened at $40.79, higher 1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.