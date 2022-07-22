Search
Shaun Noe

$2.37M in average volume shows that Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is heading in the right direction

Company News

July 21, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) trading session started at the price of $2.13, that was -6.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.13 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. A 52-week range for IMTE has been $2.10 – $38.48.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -56.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integrated Media Technology Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 285.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 335.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 300.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.22. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.68.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

There are 9,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.59 million. As of now, sales total 150 K while income totals -4,340 K.

Shaun Noe

