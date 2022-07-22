$2.43M in average volume shows that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is heading in the right direction

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $24.30, up 3.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.42 and dropped to $24.18 before settling in for the closing price of $24.45. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has traded in a range of $21.44-$34.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.90%. With a float of $220.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Looking closely at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.04. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.81. Second resistance stands at $26.23. The third major resistance level sits at $27.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.55 billion has total of 221,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,416 M in contrast with the sum of 263,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,174 M and last quarter income was 41,500 K.