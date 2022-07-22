2.77% volatility in American Tower Corporation (AMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on July 21, 2022, with American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) stock priced at $250.17, up 2.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $255.9899 and dropped to $248.19 before settling in for the closing price of $249.74. AMT’s price has ranged from $220.00 to $303.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.50%. With a float of $454.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6378 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.81, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 38,180. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $254.53, taking the stock ownership to the 6,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 200 for $235.40, making the entire transaction worth $47,080. This insider now owns 6,721 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.24% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Tower Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 202.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

The latest stats from [American Tower Corporation, AMT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was inferior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.59.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $250.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $256.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $258.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $260.99. The third major resistance level sits at $266.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $242.60.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 118.37 billion, the company has a total of 464,697K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,357 M while annual income is 2,568 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,660 M while its latest quarter income was 711,700 K.