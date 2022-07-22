2.77% volatility in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.53, plunging -5.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.53 and dropped to $14.59 before settling in for the closing price of $15.76. Within the past 52 weeks, TDS’s price has moved between $15.03 and $23.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.70%. With a float of $99.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.00 million.

In an organization with 8800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +5.35, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Senior VP – Technology sold 12,702 for $19.59, making the entire transaction worth $248,832. This insider now owns 11,315 shares in total.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.93 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.66. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.41. Second resistance stands at $15.94. The third major resistance level sits at $16.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.53.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.68 billion based on 114,587K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,329 M and income totals 156,000 K. The company made 1,315 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.