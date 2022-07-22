-43.84% percent quarterly performance for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 21, 2022, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) opened at $5.97, higher 2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.115 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. Price fluctuations for BVN have ranged from $5.66 to $12.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 187.50% at the time writing. With a float of $251.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2043 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.43 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.15 in the near term. At $6.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.72.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

There are currently 253,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 900,450 K according to its annual income of -264,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 232,920 K and its income totaled 636,150 K.