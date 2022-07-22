-48.07% percent quarterly performance for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is not indicative of the underlying story

July 21, 2022, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) trading session started at the price of $3.14, that was -2.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. A 52-week range for QUOT has been $2.58 – $11.21.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 13.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $87.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quotient Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 102,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.08, taking the stock ownership to the 335,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 20,336 for $7.38, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 95,847 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.18 in the near term. At $3.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are 95,218K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 271.44 million. As of now, sales total 521,490 K while income totals -45,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,460 K while its last quarter net income were -26,310 K.