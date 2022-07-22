$706.92K in average volume shows that SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is heading in the right direction

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $53.03, soaring 0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.94 and dropped to $52.4207 before settling in for the closing price of $54.37. Within the past 52 weeks, SEIC’s price has moved between $51.07 and $65.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.10%. With a float of $112.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4371 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.35, operating margin of +28.91, and the pretax margin is +36.18.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SEI Investments Company is 17.79%, while institutional ownership is 72.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 6,100,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,220,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 32,345 for $61.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,994,069. This insider now owns 9,320,178 shares in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, SEI Investments Company’s (SEIC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.88.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.33 billion based on 137,266K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,918 M and income totals 546,590 K. The company made 581,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 190,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.