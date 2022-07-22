A look at Creatd Inc.’s (CRTD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $1.10, up 5.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Over the past 52 weeks, CRTD has traded in a range of $0.62-$9.80.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 80.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.60%. With a float of $17.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 56 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Creatd Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 3,117. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 4,331 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 661,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,807 for $0.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 657,462 shares in total.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$3.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.66) by -$2.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Creatd Inc.’s (CRTD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.65

Technical Analysis of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.5 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Creatd Inc.’s (CRTD) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8789, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6927. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2033 in the near term. At $1.2667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9033.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.92 million has total of 20,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,300 K in contrast with the sum of -37,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,350 K and last quarter income was -6,260 K.