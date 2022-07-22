Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) last year’s performance of -19.95% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $89.90, up 4.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.49 and dropped to $89.11 before settling in for the closing price of $89.79. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has traded in a range of $85.90-$123.25.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.60%. With a float of $157.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.49 million.

The firm has a total of 8700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +23.32, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 488,400. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $97.68, taking the stock ownership to the 19,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP – Global Sales sold 12,500 for $95.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,190,250. This insider now owns 32,573 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.42) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.83 while generating a return on equity of 14.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akamai Technologies Inc., AKAM], we can find that recorded value of 3.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 22.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.96. The third major resistance level sits at $106.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.30.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.82 billion has total of 160,305K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,461 M in contrast with the sum of 651,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 903,650 K and last quarter income was 119,160 K.