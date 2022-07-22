Search
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) posted a 0.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On July 21, 2022, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) opened at $18.44, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.53 and dropped to $18.18 before settling in for the closing price of $18.44. Price fluctuations for AMX have ranged from $15.56 to $22.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 144.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 179942 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.67% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., AMX], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.76. The third major resistance level sits at $18.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.93.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

There are currently 3,211,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,564 M according to its annual income of 9,348 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,308 M and its income totaled 1,504 M.

