Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) with a beta value of 2.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 21, 2022, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) opened at $10.37, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.59 and dropped to $10.05 before settling in for the closing price of $10.61. Price fluctuations for HOUS have ranged from $9.06 to $21.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 191.30% at the time writing. With a float of $115.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.00, operating margin of +8.36, and the pretax margin is +5.45.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.30 while generating a return on equity of 17.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.70% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.77 in the near term. At $10.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.69.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Key Stats

There are currently 118,158K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,983 M according to its annual income of 343,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,635 M and its income totaled 23,000 K.