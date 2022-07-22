Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) last year’s performance of 38.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 21, 2022, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) stock priced at $69.79, down -0.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.9526 and dropped to $68.65 before settling in for the closing price of $69.77. BJ’s price has ranged from $49.03 to $74.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.90%. With a float of $133.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 998,626. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.58, taking the stock ownership to the 93,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s EVP, Strategy & Development sold 20,000 for $64.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,290,733. This insider now owns 37,361 shares in total.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 54.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.87 million, its volume of 1.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s (BJ) raw stochastic average was set at 90.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.85 in the near term. At $70.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.39 billion, the company has a total of 135,182K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,667 M while annual income is 426,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,496 M while its latest quarter income was 112,450 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,944 M

Sana Meer -
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.66, soaring 0.86% from the previous trading...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) market cap hits 9.44 billion

Steve Mayer -
July 21, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) trading session started at the price of $44.22, that was -4.40% drop from the session before....
Read more

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.36% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On July 21, 2022, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) opened at $12.48, higher 7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

