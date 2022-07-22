Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.65% last month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) on July 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $60.86, soaring 2.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.395 and dropped to $60.73 before settling in for the closing price of $60.68. Within the past 52 weeks, BRO’s price has moved between $52.91 and $74.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.70%. With a float of $234.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12023 workers is very important to gauge.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 98,910. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $54.95, taking the stock ownership to the 12,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $58.90, making the entire transaction worth $294,500. This insider now owns 359,603 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

The latest stats from [Brown & Brown Inc., BRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was inferior to 1.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.49. The third major resistance level sits at $64.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.16. The third support level lies at $59.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.30 billion based on 282,273K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,051 M and income totals 587,100 K. The company made 904,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 220,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.