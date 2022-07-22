Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is expecting -34.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

July 21, 2022, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) trading session started at the price of $1.48, that was 2.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.455 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. A 52-week range for CTRM has been $1.00 – $2.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 283.30%. With a float of $94.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.63, operating margin of +42.04, and the pretax margin is +39.96.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Castor Maritime Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Castor Maritime Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +39.58 while generating a return on equity of 26.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.94 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6397, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7806. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5417 in the near term. At $1.5733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3917.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Key Stats

There are 89,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 136.56 million. As of now, sales total 132,050 K while income totals 52,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,640 K while its last quarter net income were 19,980 K.