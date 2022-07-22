Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 932,190 K

On July 21, 2022, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) opened at $7.70, lower -0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.72 and dropped to $7.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.73. Price fluctuations for SBS have ranged from $5.65 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.90% at the time writing. With a float of $338.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

In an organization with 12435 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. However, in the short run, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.74. Second resistance stands at $7.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.48.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are currently 683,510K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,612 M according to its annual income of 427,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 932,190 K and its income totaled 186,720 K.