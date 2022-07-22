Dollar General Corporation (DG) last year’s performance of 10.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On July 21, 2022, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) opened at $246.64, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $247.67 and dropped to $241.53 before settling in for the closing price of $246.26. Price fluctuations for DG have ranged from $183.25 to $262.20 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.20% at the time writing. With a float of $226.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 163000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 1,235,562. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $247.11, taking the stock ownership to the 16,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 5,289 for $221.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,171,976. This insider now owns 22,793 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.57) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.07% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dollar General Corporation (DG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.1 million, its volume of 1.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.44.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $233.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $224.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $249.23 in the near term. At $251.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $255.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $243.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $236.95.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are currently 226,997K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,220 M according to its annual income of 2,399 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,751 M and its income totaled 552,660 K.