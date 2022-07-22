Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) with a beta value of 0.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) kicked off on July 21, 2022, at the price of $413.99, down -1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $426.44 and dropped to $404.38 before settling in for the closing price of $410.86. Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has traded in a range of $321.15-$567.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.30%. With a float of $35.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 19, was worth 33,619. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain Services of this company sold 82 shares at a rate of $409.99, taking the stock ownership to the 3,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain Services sold 103 for $409.26, making the entire transaction worth $42,154. This insider now owns 3,090 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.5 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.05) by -$0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.01% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.08, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.20.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 66.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $376.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $435.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $419.93 in the near term. At $434.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $441.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $397.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $390.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $375.81.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.35 billion has total of 36,045K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,357 M in contrast with the sum of 510,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,011 M and last quarter income was 90,960 K.